Mount Anthony goalie Hayden Gaudette makes a save during a home game earlier this month.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
BRATTLEBORO — The Mount Anthony boys lacrosse defense is locked in as the season nears its end. On Wednesday, the Patriots defeated Brattleboro 10-2 behind another stout defensive showing.

MAU held Brattleboro to 12 shots throughout the entire contest. Patriots goalie Hayden Gaudette made 10 saves.

Henry Frechette (three goals, two assists) and Colin Bevin (two goals, three assists) paced the MAU offense with their five-point performances. Chase Gauthier added two goals while Evan Eggsware (one goal, three assists) , James Murphy (one goal) and Sam Thompson (one goal) also contributed in the win.

The Patriots improved to 7-8 and finish their regular season on Saturday, hosting Stratton Mountain School at 11 a.m.. for senior day.

