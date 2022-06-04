MORETOWN — The Mount Anthony lacrosse team left it all on the field on Friday, but ultimately No. 3 Harwood was too much to overcome for the No. 6 Patriots in the Division II quarterfinal as Highlanders outlasted MAU 8-5.
MAU appeared to have a lead at the end of the first two quarters, but each time Harwood’s Jack Green scored a buzzer-beater to even the score at 2-2 and 3-3, respectively.
The MAU defense had Harwood reeling for most of the day, keeping their top attackers at-bay and causing turnovers throughout. Cam Becker, Eric Whitman, Devon Hurley, Brady Beaudoin and Finn Payne all played their best game of the season on the defensive end of the field.
Henry Frecheete paced the MAU scoring with two goals and an assist. Cam Cummings also scored once and added an assist. Colin Bevin and Aiden Moscarello each scored one goal for the Patriots.
Senior goalie Hayden Gaudette stopped 13 shots, putting him over 300 saves for the season at 311.
MAU finishes its season with a 9-9 record while Harwood advances to the D-II semifinals at No. 2 Hartford.