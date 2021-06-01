BENNINGTON — Down by two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of its playdown game on Tuesday, the No. 5 seed Mount Anthony baseball team trailed but had the tying runs on base.
St. Johnsbury brought in one of its aces, William Flower, to staunch the bleeding and he did — finishing the game by setting down 13 of the final 15 hitters — as the No. 12 Hilltoppers upset MAU 8-5, knocking the Patriots out of the Division I tournament.
“We’ve had some health issues with our pitchers and we asked our guys to do a lot on the mound,” said St. Johnsbury coach John Lenzini. “They’ve stepped up big. They give hitters very different looks.”
Tied 3-3 after two innings, St. Johnsbury took the lead in the fourth. Two walks, a sacrifice bunt and a single loaded the bases with one out against Mount Anthony starter Caleb Hay.
Hay got a grounder out of the next hitter, Tyler Holm, but the infielder made an error, allowing a run to score. Then the next hitter, Tim Tremblay, drove in a pair of runs with a hit to right-center.
Hay got out of the inning after a strikeout of Braeden Beck, but the Patriots trailed 7-3.
“It’s so hard. We do a lot of defense in practice but nothing can prepare you for the game time and they have to be ready for the ball to come to them at all times,” said MAU coach Trevor Coyne. “The miscues hurt us.”
MAU came back in the bottom of the inning with two of their own runs, but could have had more.
Jacob Tibbetts started the inning with a double to left and Austin Grogan walked to put two on with nobody out. At that point, St. Lenzini swapped out his starter, Lane Stone, for Flower.
“I thought that Lane might have been losing the zone a little bit,” Lenzini said. “I have good faith in both of those guys.”
Krawczyk walked to load the bases with no out and it seemed that MAU would put up a crooked number on the scoreboard against the new hurler, but Ethan LaBatt struck out for the first out of the inning. Hay grounded out to first base, driving home a run to make it 7-4 and then Nat Greenslet, batting out of the cleanup spot, had a single to right field. Grogan scored, but a perfect relay to the plate cut down the speedy Krawczyk at the plate for the third out.
“I obviously realized they were playing shallow [in the outfield],” Coyne said. “It was hit so hard and I was [waving the runner in], but then when he got to the ball, I realized that it was coming in and so I [put up the stop sign]. He said he couldn’t stop at that point.”
St. Johnsbury scored an insurance run in the sixth. Leading off the inning, Luke McCormack reached on an infield single. With one out, Beck drove home McCormack before MAU got out of it on a 1-2-3 double play to lessen the damage.
The bottom four hitters in the Hilltopper order scored five of the team’s eight runs.
Hay was the losing pitcher, going 6 2/3 innings before hitting his 120-pitch limit. He allowed eight runs and nine hits, walked four (one intentionally) and struck out four.
“Ninety-five percent of the time, I thought he was on-point,” Coyne said. “But we failed him on defense to make the plays we should make and a couple walks hurt us.”
Flower earned the win, although he did allow two inherited runners to show, both charged to Stone. From the fifth to the seventh, Flower allowed only one hit — a single by Krawczyk with one out in the sixth.
“St. J definitely came to play and they were the better team today,” Coyne said.