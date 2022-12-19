BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony indoor track team returned to Union College for its second meet of the season on Saturday. Freshman Ella Palisano had another impressive day.
Palisano once again won the high jump, finishing with a mark of 5 feet, adding 2 inches from her score last week. She also placed fifth in the 50 meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 9.42 seconds, and fourth in the 45 meter dash at 6.35 seconds.
The 4x200 girls relay team of Palisano, Gianna Farry, Tiffany Carey and Alexa Sprague shed three seconds off its time from the week prior, but were disqualified for leaving their lane during the race.
Sprague took seventh overall in the shot put, hurling it 27’4”, the same distance she reached in MAU’s season-opener. Carey earned 14th overall in the 300 meter race, crossing the finish line in 51.28 seconds.
Madison Brimmer had a strong showing in the freshman bracket, taking 11th in the 45 meter dash with her time of 7.27.
Thomas Scheetz continued to stand out for the MAU boys with his fifth place finish in the 1600 meter race, finishing in 5:04.09. Scheetz also took eighth overall in the 1000 meter, with his time of 3:04.21.
The Patriots return to competition Dec. 28 in a meet hosted by the University of Vermont.