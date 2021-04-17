BENNINGTON - Mount Anthony looked like a team in mid-season form during the first couple innings of its season opener on Saturday. Bellows Falls answered and made it a close contest, but MAU ultimately held on for a 10-9 victory.
The season got off to a perfect start for MAU, as Brody Krawczyk received the opening day start and retired the side in order in the top of the first.
Then, it was Krawczyk in the leadoff spot who got the bats going for the Patriots, ripping a double down the left field line. The first four MAU batters reached base, highlighted by Caleb Hay’s two run double to right field.
MAU tacked on another run thanks to a throwing error and held a 3-0 lead after one inning.
The bats stayed lively in the second inning for MAU, who scored another five runs. Ethan LaBatt slapped a line drive to right field in the second, bringing home a couple more MAU runners. A Charlie Gratton sac fly brought home another MAU run in the second making it a 6-0 game.
Then it was Jack Ware’s turn. Ware smashed a pitch with two outs to left field, easily clearing the fence for his first home run of his senior campaign. The two-run blast gave MAU a 8-0 lead, and the Patriots looked poised to run away with an easy victory.
MAU coach Trevor Coyne was happy with the way his players came out.
“It's been a long time coming, we started hot,” said Coyne. “In the first couple innings everybody was fired up and excited to be here, excited to play.”
Krawczyk’s command looked elite early, though his arm appeared to get fatigued as the game progressed and the right hander began having a little trouble with his placement. The right hander displayed a nasty curveball. Krawczyk wasn’t bashful when it came to utilizing it either, oftentimes going to the off speed on the first pitch of the at bat.
Krawczyk went 3 and 2-3 innings, striking out five. He left with the bases loaded in the fourth and left hander Ethan Labatt was called on for MAU. Labatt surrendered a single that plated two for the visitors, and MAU committed a couple errors in its worst inning of the game.
The fourth inning allowed Bellows Falls an opportunity back into the game, as they scored six runs while bringing 11 batters to the plate. LaBatt finally got the Patriots out of it by striking out Dom Kendell.
The fourth certainly could have been the tipping point in this game but Coyne, in his first year at the helm for MAU, was happy with the way his players responded.
“We’re trying to get these guys used to winning again,” Coyne said. “You have a bad inning and then you put your head down and it's like, we give up. Then teams come back and score and end up taking the victory from us but this time we put a (stop to that).”
The Patriots looked solid in each facet of the game at times. The bats were alive early and all 10 runs came within the first three innings. The three pitchers who saw the mound for MAU were productive. In the field, MAU flashed potential. Ware made a great diving catch in left field in the second inning on a line drive shot. The Patriots ran the bases well, too, despite tough field conditions with Friday’s rain soaking the diamond. MAU stole a total of four bases and advanced on a couple past balls.
Austin Grogan displayed the best base running of the day in the third. After shooting a single to right, Grogan stole second and then third base. After a called ball four to Krawczyk got past Bellows Falls’ catcher, Grogan fled to home plate, sliding in safely. Grogan’s speed gave MAU what would turn out to be a much-needed insurance run.
Both teams went scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings.
Connon Hannon was handed the ball for a save opportunity with MAU ahead 10-7. After Hannon hit the first batter he faced, the next man up singled. That brought the tying run to the plate with nobody out.
Hannon settled in, forcing Grady Lockerby into a fielder’s choice, plating a Bellows Falls runner and making it a two-score game.
The next man up singled to centerfield. The ground ball was bobbled and got past a MAU outfielder, plating Lockerby. With the tying run just 90 feet away, Hannon locked in and retired the last two batters on a strike out and line out to right field. After a 10-1 lead in the third, MAU escaped with the 10-9 victory.
It’s the first victory for Coyne, who was scheduled to take over MAU baseball last season before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
The MAU coach was glad Patriot baseball was finally back after a 22-month hiatus.
“It feels amazing,” Coyne said. “'I’m very excited, and it was awesome to see all the fans here, and the support.”
MAU will look to improve to 2-0 when they head to Rutland on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.