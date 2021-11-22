Four Patriot seniors and two members of the Mount Anthony coaching staff helped lead the South All-Stars to victory in the annual North-South All-Star football game on Saturday at Castleton University.
Hayden Gaudette, Andrew Gilbert, Austin Grogan and Danyal Khan were named to the team after standout seasons. MAU head coach Chad Gordon and assistant coach Paul Redding were part of the South's coaching staff.
The South came away with a 39-35 victory over the North in the final Vermont high school football game of the year.