BENNINGTON - Mount Anthony football made a big statement on Friday night. It was the first high school tackle football game in about 18 months, but the Patriots looked as though they were in midseason form in their 37-0 win over Mount Abraham at Spinelli Field.
It was a dominating, and convincing, season-opener for MAU. All three facets had highlight plays.
Patriot receiver and defensive back Austin Grogan was a walking highlight reel. Grogan started his senior campaign off in a big way, with a three-touchdown performance.
He displayed his knack for breaking off big plays, as two of those scores were over 70-yarders.
Grogan’s second touchdown of the night was a game-changer.
With MAU ahead 18-0 with under three minutes left in the first half, starting quarterback Braeden Billert called his own number for a rush up the middle. A Mount Abe defender was able to jar the ball loose in a pile, forcing a fumble. Mount Abe recovered, and Billert remained down on the play. That gave the visitors its best starting field position all game, just 25 yards away from a score.
MAU forced a turnover on the very first play of the ensuing drive, as MAU’s Cam Becker was able to pick off Mt. Abe quarterback Adam Mansfield to regain possession.
Billert remained hurt on the sidelines, giving sophomore signal caller Tanner Bushee his first opportunity as the Patriot offense trotted back onto the field. That’s when his senior receiver gave him a pick-me-up.
On the very first play of the drive, Bushee handed it off to Grogan on an end around. The MAU receiver made a couple defenders miss and then hit the jets down the MAU sideline for a 74-yard score.
What looked like an opportunity for Mount Abe to claw its way back into the ballgame turned into MAU extending its lead to 25-0 prior to the half thanks to Grogan’s elusiveness and speed.
Grogan also registered the first score of the contest, when BIllert found the receiver in the middle of the field. The Patriot playmaker came down with a 50/50 ball over a Mt. Abe defensive back for the score, capping off MAU’s first offensive series of the season, a seven play 75-yard drive. That gave MAU a 6-0 advantage after a missed extra point with 7:24 left in the opening quarter. It was a lead they would not relinquish.
Grogan plays with a lot of energy. Playing in front of packed stands again after not doing so last fall is something he cherishes.
“Playing out in front of the fans again for the first time in a while felt good; I wanted to put on a show for them at home,” Grogan said.
He wasn’t finished putting on a show. With a 25-0 lead at halftime and MAU set to receive the second half kick off, the senior wanted to lead by example and make sure MAU didn’t become complacent.
“Coming out in the second half, keep your foot on the throttle and keep going, don’t stop,” Grogan said. “We had the lead -- in the past there’s been times when we’ve gave up, but it’s a new year and I think we’re gonna be full on the throttle all the time now and have a good season.”
Grogan kept his foot on the throttle, as the second half kickoff bounced his way at the 20-yard line. He corralled the football, juked, and found an opening as his blockers paved the way for an 80-yard return for a touchdown, extending MAU’s lead to 31-0. No let up for the Patriots out of the break.
That energy translated to the following kickoff, as Preston Baker laid the boom on a special teams tackle. Message sent, MAU wasn’t going to roll over in the second half.
The Patriot defense set the tone early, forcing a three and out on the opening possession of the ballgame.
Landen Quackenbush got his arms around Mansfield on the first play of the game for an eight yard loss. Back to back incompletions forced a Mount Abe punt. Less than a minute came off the clock on the first drive of the contest.
Mansfield had a difficult time finding receivers consistently as the MAU defense gave the signal caller trouble. For the game, Mansfield completed 6/13 pass attempts for a total of 64 yards. He tried to create some offense with his legs, but the Patriots did a good job of containing the run. Mansfield’s six carries resulted in 27 rushing yards.
The Patriots pass rush was also clicking, as MAU totaled four sacks in the win.
“Watching them on film, we knew they were gonna pass,” said MAU coach Chad Gordon. “(Defensive coordinator) coach (Bill) Hay had a really good plan in place, putting a lot of pressure on their quarterback - making them make mistakes and the defense really executed coaches game plan very well.”
Coach Gordon was also happy with the amount of balance his offense showed in the win. MAU scored three times through the air and twice on the ground in the win.
“Offensively, very well balanced,” Gordon said. “We had several guys carrying the ball, running the ball hard.”
Ayman Naser, Hayden Gaudette, Grogan, BIllert, Gavin Schnoop and Cole Gino all showed the ability to pick up yards on the ground for MAU.
Pair that with the passing ability of both Billert and Bushee and MAU is in good shape. Billert tossed two touchdown passes, one to Grogan and the other to Carter Thompson on a 24-yard score.
Bushee also tossed a touchdown in the win, to a wide open Sean MacDonald in the second half.
MAU is now 1-0 on the season, and will have a tough test on the road against Bellows Falls (1-0) who downed Brattleboro 36-7 on Friday night.