METHUEN, MASS — Mount Anthony wrestling the Methuen tournament with a seventh place finish out of 21 competing schools over the weekend.
The Methuen tournament features ranked wrestlers throughout the region, and is considered one of the most highly competitive tournaments of the season. MAU finished with 142 team points. Xavier, Connecticut (232) grabbed first place with Salem, New Hampshire (165) earned second.
Six Patriot wrestlers finished inside the top five in their respective weight class.
Aaron Johnson had the best finish of any Patriot, earning second at 170 pounds, losing to the No. 1 wrestler in New England at 170, Rafel Knapp.
Logan Davis took third at 120, while Duncan Harrington (113) and Asa Reis (138) both took fourth.
Spencer Boucher (152) and Jack Sherman (195) earned fifth place finishes for MAU.
MAU is back in action Wednesday at Northfield Mount Hermon.