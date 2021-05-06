BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony softball has been on a tear to begin the 2021 season. Coming into Thursday’s contest against Rutland, the Patriots had outscored their last three opponents 75-5.
It was more of the same as MAU cruised to a 16-4 win thanks to another strong pitching performance from its lethal lefty Sofia Berryhill and offensive contributions up and down the lineup.
Number nine hitter Mia Paligo prolonged a strong first inning for MAU. With the Patriots already ahead 3-0, the freshman stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. A hard hit single up the middle extended the inning and her team’s lead to 5-0 as two Patriots came around to score on the hit.
That allowed the leadoff hitter, Berryhill, another chance with two runners on. Berryhill made solid contact, sending the ball to left center and scoring both runners before being thrown out trying for a triple to end the inning.
MAU found themselves in a familiar position by the end of the first, comfortably ahead with a 7-0 lead. They didn’t let up.
Paligo was productive in all three of her trips to the plate from the bottom of the MAU order. She “Everybody chipped in today and did their part and it’s good to see,” said MAU co-coach Brooke Remmington.
The Patriots tacked on another eight runs over the second and third innings while Berryhill kept the Rutland bats silent. That brought the MAU lead to 15-0 heading into the fourth.
Taeya Guetti also had a strong day at the plate for the Patriots, driving in three runs on three hits and scoring twice. Masson Billert contributed two runs batted in from the six-spot.
Berryhill’s only blemish all afternoon was a two-out solo home run she surrendered in the top of the fourth. That was the only run the lefty allowed in her four innings of work on the mound.
Along with her strong performance at the plate, Paligo also had her first varsity work as a pitcher coming in to close out the victory in the top of the fifth. The freshman found herself in a bit of a jam early in the inning, as four of the first five Rutland batters she faced reached base. Rutland plated three runs at that point, making it a 16-4 contest with a runner on second base.
Paligo refocused and retired the next two batters, ending the game after five thanks to the mercy rule.
The win brings MAU to 6-0 and atop the Division I standings. The MAU co-coaches said their team isn’t looking too far ahead of themselves.
“We’re basically just taking it one pitch, one out at a time and trying to get better every single inning,” said MAU co-coach Katie Contrada. “That’s really our goal. Keep improving on those little things so that we’re playing our best game by the end of May.”
Next up for the Patriots is a Saturday afternoon matchup against Burr and Burton (1-4) in Manchester. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.