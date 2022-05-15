RUTLAND — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse won an emotional match against Rutland on Friday 8-5.
The two teams held a moment of silence to remember Rutland Middle School lacrosse goalie Wesley Burton who died on May 5.
MAU goalie Hayden Gaudette got word that Burton wore 29 as a jersey number and decided to switch from his normal 23 for a day and wear 29 to honor Burton.
“It just felt right,” Hayden told his father and MAU co-coach Frank Gaudette on the number swap.
The MAU goalie had another stellar performance protecting the cage, making 18 saves in the win.
The bulk of the Patriots offense came from Tyler DeBoer with his three goals. Cam Cummings, Lucas Lincourt, Sam Umphlet and Colin Bevin also scored in the win.
MAU’s defense put together another strong outing, anchored by the play of Cameron Becker, Devon Hurley and Eric Whitman.
The Patriots improve to 5-6 on the season and host Woodstock Tuesday at 4 p.m.