MANCHESTER– It took an extra three days, but the wait was worth the while for Manchester Union Underground who defeated White River Junction Post 84 Wednesday afternoon in a continuation of a game that began on Sunday.
Sunday’s American Legion baseball game at Manchester Rec Park was called after one and a half innings because of lingering thunderstorms. Manchester had already built a 5-1 advantage by that point, and when play resumed Wednesday so did Manchester’s offensive onslaught, as it pulled away for the 12-2 victory.
Manchester third baseman Griff Briggs, who was the spark for the Union Underground’s offense Sunday, picked up right where he left off. With runners on first and second, Briggs drove Wyatt Cadwell’s 1-0 pitch into the gap in left center field. As Manchester baserunners Aidan Buggee and Trevor Greene crossed the plate, Briggs pulled into second base with a two RBI double, putting Manchester up 7-1. Manchester extended its lead to 10-1 before Max Brownlee grounded out to White River Junction second baseman Ethan Belvin to finally end the second inning.
In the top half of the fourth inning, Manchester flashed the leather with some spectacular defensive plays. Brownlee got White River Junction’s Cameron Bradford to ground out to Briggs at third, who fired a strike to Greene at first for a quick first out. White River Junction’s next hitter, Matthew Hayes, roped a base hit into right field. Sean Dunton followed with a line drive down the first base line, but another spectacular defensive effort got the home team out of the inning. Greene dove to his left, making the catch and tagging first base in the process to double up White River Junction.
In the bottom half of the inning, Manchester plated two more runs to take a commanding 12-1 lead, coming within three outs of closing out the game.
Still on the mound in the fifth, Brownlee gave up his only run of his outing, when White River Junction left fielder Larry Robinson hit a solo home run over the scoreboard in right field. Other than this small blip, Brownlee pitched phenomenally for Manchester, giving up just one run over his three innings of work in a 12-2 Manchester win.
The offensive performance put on by Manchester was a total team effort. Briggs and Buggee each recorded two official RBIs, though Briggs brought in two more runners to score after reaching on an error Sunday afternoon. Tor Majorell, Brownlee, Henry Maier and Manchester outfielder Boden Walker each recorded one RBI, while Milo Tucker and Dylan Poddick each brought in a runner after reaching on White River Junction fielding errors.
“[It was] awesome. It’s something we’ve struggled with for most of the year,” Manchester manager Billy Brownlee said about his team’s offensive outpouring. “We scored more runs in that second inning than we’ve scored in any game this year. The boys were psyched. A lot of good energy, and hopefully we’ve got a lot of momentum that we can carry into a tough stretch of games coming up.”
Manchester Union Underground (5-7) return to the Manchester Rec Park Thursday against Bennington Post 13, with first pitch slated for 5:30 p.m.