HOOSICK, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls baseball turned a strong first inning into a runaway 13-0 victory over Berlin-New Lebanon on Wednesday. It took the Panthers just five innings to secure the win.
Jake Sparks was given the starting nod, with younger brother Andrew as his catcher. The Sparks brothers got the Berlin bats to go down in order in the top of the first.
The brothers then got the Panthers bats started, as Andrew was the first Panther to reach base on a one-out single in the bottom of the first. BNL starter Kasey Billert then pitched around Jake, who drew a walk.
In stepped cleanup hitter Josh Colegrove to the right side of the plate with two on and one out. Colegrove laced a triple to the opposite field, scoring both Sparks brothers and giving Hoosick Falls a lead they would not surrender.
The Panthers bats did a good job of staying disciplined at the plate and waiting on Billert’s off-speed pitches, which he turned to often and had good movement on.
Tucker Thayne followed up Colegrove’s extra base hit with one of his own, a double to center that drove Colegrove home.
The Panthers would add another run on a Miles Smith single, taking a 4-0 lead by the time the first inning was over.
Those who enjoy baseball say that there’s at least one unique play in every game. That was certainly the case in the top of the second on Wednesday.
Wyatt Powers singled up the middle to begin the inning. Powers quickly stole second base, and Matt Corsey hit a fly ball to left field. That’s when things get strange.
Panthers left fielder Jeremy Gress tracked down the ball as it was falling fast. Gress extended fully trying to make the grab, but the ball hit the ground for a split second before Gress trapped it in his glove.
The umpire did not make a call, but Corsey thought it was a catch and began walking back down the first base line toward his dugout. Gress fired an errant throw to second, which was picked up by the pitcher.
The Panthers bench instructed Sparks to force the out at first, as Corsey was now back on his way toward the bag. Sparks ran down the line and tagged the BNL runner out for the ever-so-rare 7-1 force-out.
Sparks settled back in and struck out the following hitter. He began walking off the mound, his brother rolling the ball toward the mound as most of the Hoosick Falls defense headed toward the dugout. The only problem; there were only two outs.
The miscue caught Powers, who was in no mans land halfway in between second and third, off guard and Hoosick Falls was eventually able to tag him out after a short run down.
When a team is playing well, sometimes luck finds them.
“That’s kind of a lack of focus on us which turned out to be an out, so we got kind of lucky there,” said Hoosick Falls coach Mike Lilac. “But yeah, high school baseball. We lost track of the outs and it ended up good for us.”
No coach will complain about jumping out to an early lead, but it proves to be even more beneficial for Lilac’s squad this year, as the Panthers currently only have nine players.
With a 16-game schedule packed into a shorter season, that makes managing your pitchers that much more crucial.
Sparks is the Panthers ace, and with a 6-0 lead after two innings and just 26 total pitchers, Lilac was able to comfortably pull him from the mound which will allow him to pitch in Thursday’s contest at Stillwater. In New York, players are allowed to pitch on consecutive days as long as they threw no more than 30 pitchers the day prior.
Connor Jones also threw two innings of work, and Alex Bushee closed things off for the Panthers in the fifth.
It was an all-around performance for Hoosick Falls, as every player that stepped up to the plate reached base at least once. They also were aggressive on the base paths, with multiple stolen bases and advancing on nearly every ball that made it past the BNL catcher.
The Panthers will look to parlay Wednesday’s positive momentum into another win at Stillwater today. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.