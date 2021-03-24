HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls boys soccer team has seen its share of struggles over the past couple of seasons. A young group coming up to the varsity has left the Panthers near the bottom of the Wasaren League table.
This year plans to be different.
Most of coach Tim Ossont’s squad are upperclassmen — 14 on the roster are either juniors or seniors.
“It’s hard starting a season in the gymnasium, but it’s something for the kids, it’s about getting them out and doing something that hey haven’t been able to do in a year and a half,” Ossont said. “A lot of my guys are one sport athletes, so this is the sport they look forward to.
But the fact that Ossont’s roster is full of older guys will be a benefit, especially in a shortened Fall 2 season where no one is getting the same amount of practice as usual.
“I have a lot of returners, no doubt,” Ossont said. “Not all of them saw tons of minutes every game, but we have starters coming back and they’ve grown and gotten bigger and stronger. That helps because we had opportunities last year but we had a lot of injuries. We were really young.”
Even with all of the upperclassmen, the team is still somewhat young.
“I’ve got two ninth graders, a tenth grader and those kids are going to be asked to do a lot this year,” Ossont said.
In the first two games, freshman Alex Salvesvold scored both of the team’s goals, a pair against Greenwich in a 2-2 tie.
Hoosick Falls doesn’t have a JV team, so Ossont put out the challenge to his younger players — “... come on out, let’s see what we get and this is what we got.”
Connor Powers and Garrett Smith are two seniors who have been with Ossont for three years, and for the juniors, Connor Jones and Brendan Grenoble will be important to the process.
“Those four are going to be huge in our success and in our growth,” Ossont said. “They’ll be all over the field, you want leaders in every part of the field. I’ll be leaning on those guys when we make adjustments.”
On defense, there are two starters back from last year and two new players who came off the bench.
“That’s going to be huge, to see how they progress and it’s going to be figuring out where the kids fit best,” Ossont said.
The goalkeeper spot will be filled by Noah Abbott, and he had a couple of good games so far this season, making 15 saves against perennial league power Mechanicville.
“He wanted to play goal for us, you can help us out and it didn’t take a lot of coaxing to get him back there,” Ossont said.
Ossont said his goal by the end of the year is to be a better team then when the year started.
“By the end of the year, I don’t care where we are in the standings, I just want to make sure that we’re a better soccer team by the end,” Ossont said. “That’s what I’m always hoping for every year, that by the end, we’re ready to go and peaking around sectional time. When we hit that [season-ending] tournament, we want to be playing our best soccer.”