Hoosick Falls' Marley McLellan drives to the basket.

HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls girls varsity team wrapped up its regular season with a 63-27 win over Stillwater on Monday.

Olivia Estes scored a season-high 23 points to pace the Panthers, 14 of which came in the first half as Hoosick Falls jumped out to a 42-13 lead by the break.

Nine different Panthers entered the scoring column in the victory. Marley McLellan (10) also reached double digits.

The win brings Hoosick Falls’ record to 12-8 in regular season play. The Panthers now look toward the postseason as sectional play begins on Wednesday.

