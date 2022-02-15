HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls girls varsity team wrapped up its regular season with a 63-27 win over Stillwater on Monday.
Olivia Estes scored a season-high 23 points to pace the Panthers, 14 of which came in the first half as Hoosick Falls jumped out to a 42-13 lead by the break.
Nine different Panthers entered the scoring column in the victory. Marley McLellan (10) also reached double digits.
The win brings Hoosick Falls’ record to 12-8 in regular season play. The Panthers now look toward the postseason as sectional play begins on Wednesday.