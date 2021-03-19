COLONIE, N.Y. -- It took Hoosick Falls a while to get going during Friday's field hockey game. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers brought the energy versus Bethlehem.
Facing a 1-0 deficit and being outshot prior to the final quarter of regulation, Hoosick Falls found an offensive groove and put a tally on the board to tie it up.
Unfortunately for Hoosick Falls, a few chances to win late in regulation didn't reach the back of the net and Bethlehem came away with a 2-1 win in overtime.
"Definitely stepped up in the fourth quarter," said Hoosick Falls coach Denise Campbell. "which was great because I thought we were starting to lose momentum."
The lone Panthers came off the stick of Mackenzie Powers, assisted by Emma McCart midway through the fourth quarter. Hoosick Falls was ultra aggressive the entire fourth quarter, and had its chances to bring home the victory.
McCart had a good look at the net in the winding seconds of regulation, but a kick save neutralized the threat and sent the game to overtime.
Powers also had a good look minutes prior, but the Bethlehem goaltender made another strong save.
Bethlehem was awarded two of its seven corners in overtime. The Panthers defense stood tall on the first corner attempt, deflected the ball out of the box and neutralizing the scoring threat. The second corner proved to be the game winner. McCart forced two corners in the quarter, but Hoosick Falls were unable to convert either.
The initial shot was kick saved, but in a scrum in front of the goal, Bethlehem's Julia Harvey found the loose ball in front of the goal and converted the rebound into a score, ending the sudden-death period. Avery Jones was credited with the assist.
In a first quarter with not much offense on either side, Bethlehem took advantage of the first corner awarded in the game, midway through the first. The visitors didn't waste it, as Jones snuck one past the Hoosick Falls goaltender to give Bethlehem an early 1-0 lead.
Campbell's Panthers have been forced to practice in the gym to begin the unique Fall II season. Certain elements of the game, like defending corners, simply aren't possible in a smaller space. The Hoosick Falls coach was happy with how her team evolved throughout the contest.
"We really haven't worked a whole lot on corners, only because we're in a gym and just afraid someone's gonna get hurt," Campbell said. "But once we started figuring out, positioning wise, I think that definitely helped us throughout the rest of the corners."
It was a tough test for Hoosick Falls against a larger school, Bethlehem being a Class A opponent, but the Panthers held their own for much of the game.
The Panthers next test will come Monday where they face off against Salem-Cambridge at 5:30 p.m.