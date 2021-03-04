HOOSICK, N.Y. — With a frontcourt that averages 6-foot-5, Hudson Falls had a significant size advantage on Thursday night against Hoosick Falls.
They used that size to finish a 55-37 victory, the Tigers’ second win in two days over Hoosick Falls.
“I told the guys that we played way, way better than we did last night,” said Hoosick Falls coach Mike Lilac. “It’s too bad that they both ended up [18-point losses].”
The Panthers played tough in the first quarter and ended up taking a 15-12 lead after the opening eight minutes. They were led by Jake Sparks’ eight points in the frame. Sparks was the team leader in scoring with 12 points.
But the Tiger defense made life miserable for the Panthers in the second and third quarters, allowing a total of 13 points in that 16-minute time frame.
At the same time, Hudson Falls scored 29 points, eight from Evan Kwasniewski and six from Ben Swartz, to push the Tigers’ lead to 41-28 after three quarters.
“That 32 [Kwasniewski] comes off the bench and he’s up there too,” Lilac said.
Peyton Smith did much of his damage in the fourth quarter, as the 6-foot-7 star scored nine of his team-high 17 as Hudson Falls, a Class A school, held off the Panthers.
“Their inside strength is tough to match up with,” Lilac said.
Sparks was the leading scorer for Hoosick Falls with 12 points, but he was forced to sit for most of the third quarter and part of the fourth after he was charged with his fourth foul with 5:48 left in the third quarter. That changed the tenor of the game significantly as Sparks has been the scoring leader in each game this season for the Panthers.
“It’s a big difference, and the takeaway from that is to do a better job of keeping him out of foul trouble,” Lilac said.
Josh Colegrove added nine points in defeat and Tucker Thayne chipped in with seven. Hoosick Falls drops to 1-3 and is on the road Saturday when they face Tamarac at 1:30 p.m.