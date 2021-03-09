HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Panthers played an inside-dominant style of basketball in their matchup with Greenwich on Tuesday night, scoring an impressive 46 from within the paint.
Dylan Baker scored the games first two baskets on contested drives to the paint. That set the tone for the rest of the game.
Hoosick Falls essentially abandoned the jump shot all night long, only attempting a handful throughout the entire game.
It worked, as the home team pulled out the 66-49 win over Greenwich.
“This was our best game,” said Hoosick Falls coach Mike Lilac. “The kids really did a good job of reading the defense and running the offense. We got more transition than we’ve got all year.”
30 of Hoosick Falls’ 33 points in the opening two quarters came from either foul shots — where they shot 6-8 from the line — or in the paint by blowing by Greenwich defenders on the first move and finishing contested lay ups to the tune of 24 points. They also scored a handful of buckets off post touches.
They’re only made jumper in the first half was a three in the left corner from Josh Colegrove with 2:51 left in the second quarter.
The second half was more of the same, where they scored another 22 from the paint while Brooks Hager knocked down a couple three pointers for the home team.
Jake Sparks led the team with 18 points. With five seconds to play in the first quarter, Sparks made a contested lay up. Greenwich scrambled to inbound the ball before the clock reached zeros, and Sparks read the pass well, intercepted it and converted another paint basket right before the buzzer sounded. Those four points quickly inflated the Panthers lead from two to six, 16-10, at the end of the quarter.
Connor Jones had 14 for Hoosick Falls in the win, Josh Colegrove added 11 while Dylan Baker and Hager both finished with 10 points. The scoring was equally distributed throughout the lineup.
Greenwich connected on six 3-pointers, with Jesse Kuzmich pouring in 26 points in the loss, including 12 in the fourth.