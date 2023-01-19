Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls girls basketball used a stout defensive effort to take down Berlin/ New Lebanon on Wednesday night, allowing just 11 points as the Panthers cruised to a 40-11 win.

The Panthers defense was especially effective in the first half, limiting BNL to 2 points, a couple of first quarter free throws from Nikki Minkler. The Panthers jumped out to an 18-2 lead by halftime. MacKenna Roberson provided the Panthers with 7 first-half points, on her way to a game-high 15. Tatum Hickey gave Hoosick Falls a presence behind the arc, splashing in three 3-pointers and finishing with 12 points.

The Panthers return to the court Wednesday when they host Waterford-Halfmoon at 7 p.m.

