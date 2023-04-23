ROTTERDAM, N.Y. — Mount Anthony track challenged itself Saturday competing in the Niskayuna Warrior Track and Field Classic, a 35-school meet.
The Patriots had two medal winners, both coming in the high jump. Ella Palisano took third with her mark of 5 feet, 2 inches. Minisink Valley’s Ella Michelitch won the event with her jump of 5 feet, 4 inches. Tyrese Pratt earned sixth with his leap of 5 feet, 10 inches. Pratt just missed out of qualifying in the long jump finals.
MAU competes in a Southern Vermont League meet Tuesday in Rutland beginning at 3:30 p.m.