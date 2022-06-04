BURLINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys track team returned to Bennington on Saturday as third place finishers in Division I thanks to a 60-point performance.
Of those points, 56 came via the big three of Isaiah Brunache, Andrew Ponessi and Brooks Robson.
Brunache, the No. 1 seed in both the discus and shot put, took care of business in both events — adding another two individual state championships to his career.
Robson, meanwhile, won the triple jump by nearly five feet. He also placed second in the long jump, with Slade Postemski winning the state title with his longest leap of the year. Robson rounded out his day by placing fifth in the high jump and generating more team points for the Patriots.
Ponessi put together a pair of runner-up finishes. In the 100 meter race, he earned second with a time of 11.13 seconds. CVU speedster Gregory Seraus smashed the 20-year state record of 10.82 seconds with his time of 10.78 to win the championship.
Ponessi once again finished runner-up to Seraus in the 200 meter dash.
Jon Garland, Robson, TreVaughn Barboza and Ponessi ran MAU to a fourth place finish in the 4x100 relay, rounding out the scoring for the MAU boys.
St. Johnsbury earned the state championship with 114.5 team points, narrowly defeating runner-up CVU with 106.
Tiffany Carey was the lone MAU on the girls’ side to register points, placing fourth in the javelin with a distance of 91’9”.
The Essex girls ran away with the D-I championship, scoring 143 team points.