A pack of Bulldogs have been named to the Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic teams for their outstanding play on the ice this winter.
Forwards Lauren Barrows and Ada-Grace Perry are the two female representatives for Burr and Burton. The boys have three players named to the all star team: forwards Matt Grabher and Karter Noyes as well as defender Emmett Edwards.
The 36th Rotary Key Bank All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 at the Essex Skating Facility.
Male and female athletes are selected from high schools across Vermont to participate in this event. The girls’ game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the puck drop for the boys’ game is at 6 p.m. Tickets for this event are $10.00 per person and the price includes admission to both games. Tickets can be purchased online.