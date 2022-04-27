A pair of local riders shredded the competition at the United States of America Snowboard Association (USASA) nationals earlier this month, earning gold in their respective disciplines.
Sumner Orr won gold in the men’s youth halfpipe 15-16 age group while Kelly won the slopestyle nationals in the men’s youth category ages 15-16.
Orr dropped into the halfpipe at Copper Mountain in Colorado on April 5 and started his run with a backside air, into a frontside crippler 720. From there, Orr pulled off another 720 known as the ‘Haakon flip’ where he flipped backward toward the pipe. After landing that trick, Orr pulled off another crippler, this time settling for one and a half rotations before putting a bow on his gold medal-sealing run with a 540 front flip known as the ‘McTwist chicken wing.’
He earned a 96 for his run, more than eight points higher than second place.
The Weston native had been on the national stage before. He said winning gold felt rewarding after being on the stage before, but not having his best performances.
“All the hard work had paid off from previous years because I haven’t had much luck at nationals with sending my runs,” Orr said. “So this one felt especially special.”
Despite impressing everyone in attendance, he felt like there could have been more. The conditions were tough, with gusts of wind north of 60 miles per hour and slow snow on the halfpipe.
“I was a little disappointed in the fact that I couldn’t put down my best run.”
Kelly, of Manchester, showed his consistency, earning three runs of 98 to clinch his gold in the slopestyle.
Kelly and Orr were teammates at Burr and Burton on the golf course this fall, winning the Division I championship.
Orr attends Okemo Mountain School during the winter months. His sponsors include: Burton Snowboards, Monster Energy Army, Oakley, Darkside Vermont, and Master Travel. He earned an invitation to the junior world championships but was unable to attend.
And it wasn’t just Orr and Kelly representing Southern Vermont.
Connor Cavanagh, a student at Stratton Mountain School, placed third in the snowboard men’s open class in halfpipe and fifth in the men’s open class in slopestyle.
Cavanagh also attended the snowboard junior worlds this year in Switzerland, and placed 11th in halfpipe. Cavanagh is sponsored by Rome Snowboards, Smith Optics, BlackStrap and DC Snowboarding
Fellow SMS student and Stratton native Skylar Koeppe placed second in the halfpipe nationals youth girls ages 15-16.
Zoe Guerrero, who rides for the Okemo Mountain snowboard team, placed first in menehune girls halfpipe nationals ages 11-12.
Tommy Okesson, who attends Okemo Mountain School, placed second in half pipe in breaker boys, ages 13-14.
Caleb Kampf, a student at Okemo Mountain School, placed second in breaker boys boarder cross, ages 13-14.
While Orr is happy with his gold medal, he’s not complacent. He hopes this win is parlayed with more success down the road.
“The next step for me is to hopefully make the US rookie [halfpipe] team.”