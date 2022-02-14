The Bennington Martens lost 134-129 to the Herkimer Originals in ABA action on Saturday.
The leading scorer for the Originals was David Golembiowski with 31 points. Also in double figures for the Originals were Joe Sullivan (29) and Ryan Schmadel with 27 points.
Tobias Holmes led all Martens with 27 points while John Ryals added 25 points and Xavier Boyd chipped in with 22.
The Martens host the Worchester Majors Saturday at 6:15 p.m. The Martens then travel to New York City on Sunday to play the Hoop Dragons.