MARTENS

Bennington Martens team logo. 
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Bennington Martens lost 134-129 to the Herkimer Originals in ABA action on Saturday.

The leading scorer for the Originals was David Golembiowski with 31 points. Also in double figures for the Originals were Joe Sullivan (29) and Ryan Schmadel with 27 points.

Tobias Holmes led all Martens with 27 points while John Ryals added 25 points and Xavier Boyd chipped in with 22.

The Martens host the Worchester Majors Saturday at 6:15 p.m. The Martens then travel to New York City on Sunday to play the Hoop Dragons.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.