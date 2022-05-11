MANCHESTER — Siobhan O’Keefe etched her name into the Burr and Burton record books during Tuesday’s home track and field meet, crossing the finish line of the 1500 meter race in 5 minutes, 10.48 seconds. Not only did she beat the competition by 40-plus seconds, but O’Keefe made a bit of history.
Her time shattered the previous school record by more than three seconds, set last year by Charlotte Connolly with her time of 5:13.82.
O’Keefe’s record-breaking run highlighted a strong overall meet for the Bulldogs, who had 10 first-place finishes on the girls side of the competition and another three for the boys.
BBA’s Megan Carson (13.64) earned the win in the 100m dash while Amelia Maier (28.68) was the first to cross the finish line in the 200m.
Lilly Harris grabbed the win in the 3000m with her time of 13:12.14.
The BBA girls also swept the hurdles portion of the meet, with Tristan Prescott (19.58) and Toni Levitas (52.04) winning the 100m and 300m race, respectively .
Prescott, Levitas, Maier and Rowan Russell combined to grab the win in the 4x100 relay.
Tobianna Aldrich (79 feet, 7 inches) threw her way to a win in the javelin while Lily Cole (14’5”) won the long jump and Russell (30’3.5”) placed first in the triple jump.
Arlington’s Sidney Herrington won the high jump with a personal best 4’9”.
For the boys, Arlington’s Owen Emmons won the 100m dash crossing the finish line in 11.46 seconds. Emmons also took home the victory in the 200m with his time of 24.88.
BBA’s Ben Dossett (53.52) won the 400m race while fellow Bulldog Isaac Vernon (10:34.35) earned the win in the 3000m.
Eric Mulroy rounded out BBA winners, taking first place in the javelin with a toss of 139' 2.