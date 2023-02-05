BURLINGTON — A pack of four Bulldogs indoor track athletes made quite a bit of noise at the state championship meet at the University of Vermont on Saturday. Despite having just four total athletes competing (two boys, two girls), the Burr and Burton girls finished in a tie for fifth place (27 points) and the BBA boys secured a seventh place finish with 22 points.
BBA distance runner Siobhan O’Keefe became a state champion, winning the 3000 meters with her time of 11 minutes, 23.5 seconds.
Amelia Maier, meanwhile, raced to a pair of top-3 placements. In the 300 meters, Maier finished as runner-up behind state champion Amara Callhum-Flowers of White River Valley. The BBA speedster also took third in the 600 meters, which was won by Madison Beaudion of U-32.
The Rice girls (90) ran away with the Division II state championship crown.
The Bulldogs also have a new state champion on the boys side, as sprinter Ben Dossett won the 55 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 6.76 seconds. Dossett also ran to a second place finish in the 300 meters, which Hartford’s Gabe Guillette (38.15) won.
Bulldog Aiden McMahon finished fifth in the long jump, which was won by Hartford’s Ayodele Lowe’s mark of 20 feet, 2.5 inches.
Hartford won the D-II title with 101 team points.