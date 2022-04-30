WEST RUTLAND — Runs, runs and more runs. Arlington baseball put up a staggering 26 in just five innings of action during Saturday’s win.
West Rutland scored 10 runs themselves, but were no match to the red-hot offense of the Eagles.
Arlington recorded 19 hits in the win, with a game-high four from Kasey Dickie, who also drove in a game-high six runs.
The Eagles scored six runs in the first, nine in the second and another six in the top of the third to jump out to a commanding 21-6 lead.
Rickey Perez and Cooper Jennings each drove in three runs for Arlington. Perez started and pitched the first two innings for the Eagles and was relieved by Kyle Hess (2 innings) and Jennings who closed out the win in the fifth.
Arlington improves to 3-0 on the season and looks to remain in the win column Tuesday at Springfield. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.