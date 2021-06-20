BENNINGTON — Usually in the preseason, teams are trying to tweak their gameplans to find just the right fit.
For the Storm on Saturday, it looks like their gameplan is just fine.
Behind Mount Anthony grad John Mooney and the rest of the Storm offensive line, Lavante Wiggins rushed for more than 180 yards and Will Cole threw three touchdown passes as the Storm topped the Vermont Ravens 34-14 at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.
“Lavante works really hard, the guys respect him and when you have a good guy that talented, how can you not be excited for him,” said Storm defensive coordinator Chris Cipperley.
The Storm were in sync from the opening whistle. After the kickoff, Wiggins ripped off 14 yards on his first run before Cole found Carter Steingraber for a 43-yard score on a deep route.
The Ravens’ first drive only went one play — where quarterback Jack LeClerc was picked off to put the Storm back on offense at midfield.
Two plays later, Cole and Steingraber connected again, this time for a 38-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead five minutes in.
“He’s a special player, and you put them together and they looked impressive,” said Cipperley.
The defense held on a 4th and seven near midfield on the next Ravens possession and on the first play of the second quarter, tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to go up 20-0.
The play before the touchdown, Cole found Jordan James for a 25-yard gain into Raven territory, but the receiver was injured, causing a stoppage that lasted about 15 minutes.
The offense kept going into the second quarter. The Ravens fell short on a fourth down again in Storm territory, giving the ball back and on the first play from scrimmage, Wiggins outran the Raven defense for a 60-yard gain, down to the 1. He was rewarded for his effort on the next play, picking through the line for a touchdown.
Wiggins carried only 12 times, but rushed for 187 yards and two scores. That came courtesy of his offensive line, who only allowed a single sack on Cole.
The only bad mistake in the first half from the Storm came near the end of the half. Cole was picked off in the end zone and the Ravens marched down the field, with Leclerc throwing a touchdown pass to Kenny Phillips II with 19 seconds left to make it 27-7 at halftime.
The Ravens got the ball to start the second half and it only took five plays to find the end zone again, with Leclerc and Phillips getting together on a 63-yard catch and run to cut the lead to 27-14.
Cole was intercepted on the next drive, but the Storm defense again held off the Ravens, forcing a turnover on downs shortly into the fourth quarter.
The Storm’s final touchdown came from Wiggins, slipping through the defense for a 52-yard score with five minutes left.
Cole was pretty good in his season debut, completing 7-of-12 for 175 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Leclerc was 13-of-29 for 239 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. But the rest of the Raven offense was held to 22 yards.
“I think it was a good mix today and everyone had a chance to get some snaps,” Cipperley said. “I think we could be really special this year.”
The Storm go on the road for its opener on July 17, where they’ll face the Worcester Wildcats at 6:30 p.m.
“It was great to be out here after [609] days,” Cipperley said. “It was awesome to have the fans out here.”
Mooney said as a football fan, it was a big deal to play in Bennington for the first time in more than a year and a half.
“Having people here from the town that get to come and enjoy it,” Mooney said. “We can enjoy this time of being together and playing the game of football that we all love. It’s an absolute blast.”