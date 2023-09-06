RUTLAND — The Burr and Burton boys track team, highlighted by Isaac Vernon’s third place finish, grabbed the win at Northwood Park in a four team meet Tuesday afternoon at Northwood Park. The Bulldogs’ girls team took second place, led by Emily Harris who was third to cross the finish line.
Vernon, who crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 42.15 seconds, was one of five Bulldogs to place inside the top-10. He was joined by teammates Michael Hornby (fifth, 20:29.85), Jack Salvador Milan (21:00.15, seventh), Henry Sexter (21:08.34, ninth) and Xavier Traver Adolphus (21:14.00, 10th).
The Mount Anthony boys earned second place, with Thomas Scheetz (18:50.44) speeding to a runner-up finish individually. Woodstock’s James Underwood won the race with his time of 18:22.37.
The BBA girls had three top-10 placements. Harris (22:52.70, third), Matilda Podgorski (26:29.41, seventh) and Lily Harris (26:34.44, eighth). Woodstock’s Izzy Cellini beat the field by more than 20 seconds, crossing the finish line with a time of 21:32.41.
Eden White (27:24.68) was the highest placing Patriot, taking 10th. The Bulldogs return to action Saturday morning, hosting a meet at Maple Leaf water station, while the Patriots will be at Otter Valley on Tuesday.
Team scores
Boys:
1.Burr And Burton Academy (32)
2 Mount Anthony (62)
3.Rutland (68)
4.Woodstock (69)
Girls:
1. Woodstock (21)
2. Burr And Burton Academy (45)
3. Mount Anthony (67)