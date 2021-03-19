COLONIE, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Falls girls soccer team scored the opening goal on Friday night against Class C perennial power Lake George, giving the Panthers some confidence.
But the Panthers are a young bunch, and quickly learned they still have a ways to go.
Katherine O'Donnell scored the first six goals for Lake George and the Warriors took an 8-1 win at Afrim's Sports Park.
"We're very young, we started two seventh graders today," said Hoosick Falls coach Tom Husser. "I don't think we gave up a truly fantastic goal. We dug ourselves a hole in the first half, down 2-1, but it could have been 1-0 [at half]."
The teams were pretty even in the first 15 minutes of the contest and Hoosick used a really nice set up to score its goal. A nice pass to a streaking Grace Houghton, who zipped it past Alivia Dean for a 1-0 lead.
"It was a beautiful goal, we moved the ball, four good passes and then bang," Husser said.
O'Donnell tied the game with 13 minutes left in the half with a rip from just inside the 18-yard box and after the goal, the Warriors continued to press. Emily Ellsworth nearly gave Lake George the lead, but then with five minutes remaining in the half, O'Donnell was on the spot again, taking advantage of a Hoosick misplay in the box and firing it past goaltender Emily Yeung.
Lake George was relentless to start the second half. Three minutes in, O'Donnell completed the hat trick, worming her way through three Hoosick defenders before scoring past Panther backup keeper Zoey Becker.
O'Donnell added two more goals in the next 11 minutes, and sophomore Lara Stanco added one late as her teammates cheered.
In goal for Lake George, Dean made four saves, while Yeung and Becker combined to make eight stops.
Husser said that despite the score, he was pleased with some of his main defenders.
"[Meg Perry] did a good job in the middle, if it wasn't for her, we wouldn't have had anything. She was our player of the game today," Husser said. "Jaidyn Wood was in there, she's tough as nails, not afraid of anything."
The first two games have been blowouts, but Husser said the potential is there.
"We're just trying to get better every game," Husser said. "The first game [against Bolton/Warrensburg] everything was right down the middle and we're starting to move it outside."