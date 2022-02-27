MORETOWN — Burr and Burton’s Karter Noyes didn’t want his high school hockey career to end on Saturday, so he took matters into his own hands.
The senior scored four goals, including the game winner, as the No. 11 Bulldogs upset No. 6 Harwood 5-4 in double overtime.
Regulation was a back-and-forth affair for all three periods. By the end of the third, the score was 4-4.
Each team had a chance at the game winner in the first overtime period, but both BBA’s Michael Hornby (39 saves) and Harwood’s Teighen Fils-Aime (41 saves) stood tall and rejected any game-winners.
A break between overtime periods to redo the ice proved beneficial for the Bulldogs. They came out hot and controlled the puck, and Noyes, already having secured his hat trick, put his finishing touch on the upset win by scoring the game winner just over two minutes into the overtime period.
Noyes totaled five points in the game , adding an assist on Max Brownlee’s second period goal. Emmett Edwards chipped in with four assists, setting up Noyes time and time again.
BBA will look to pull off another upset, this time against No. 3 Milton in the Division II quarterfinals. That contest’s time and date are still to be determined.