Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.