MANCHESTER — While Burr and Burton girls hockey didn’t qualify for the playoffs after its 3-16-1 season, help may soon be on the way.
Three Northshire Youth hockey teams, the 10U, 12U and 14U squads, will take the ice in the state championships in Middlebury this weekend. The Northshire Bulldogs act as a great feeder-program for both BBA boys and girls hockey.
All three Coed teams feature girls making strong impacts on the ice, none more so than the 10U team coached by Rich Hornby.
Of the team’s 14 players, half are female. It’s not uncommon to see a few female players on any given team, but having a team with that much girl-power is atypical.
“Most people have two, maybe three girls on their team,” Hornby said. “Especially if they’re competing at the state level.”
But the Northshire Bulldogs 10U team has more than double that number and the results speak for themselves. They are competing for a state championship on Saturday after an 11-9-3 regular season.
Early on it didn’t appear as though the Bulldogs would extend their season into March, getting off to a bit of a rocky start by dropping their first five contests. After a year with travel restrictions due to the pandemic, a lot of the Hornby’s players were getting their first experiences with a different level of hockey. It took some time to adjust.
“We had some returning players but they never really had the state experience, travel was a little bit more limited. We didn’t really get to go to New York and play some of the tougher competition. In essence, it was almost like a first year for many of the 10U players, even [for] our second year players.”
Hornby’s team lost an 18-1 matchup to Rutland in its third game of the season on Nov. 7. The coach wasn’t worried, staying cool and collected as he offered the following advice to parents.
“Relax, they’re going to come together. There’s talent here.”
He’s ecstatic that his players did just that and proved him right. “And the most rewarding part is, they did.”
When they saw Rutland again nearly a month later the improvement of Northshire was evident, keeping it within three scores this time, losing 3-0.
Northshire continued to get better as the season progressed, going 11-3-1 over its final 15 games. Hornby attributes that to his players’ desire to improve.
“They’re such a coachable group of kids. They’re great to each other. They’re just fun to be with and they work hard and they listen, and they want to learn.”
This Bulldogs team has 14 players, and they’re 14 deep. While at the 10U level can sometimes have one or two players leaps and bounds above the rest of the competition, that’s not the case with this team.
“What’s really neat about this team is sometimes at the 10U level we have one or two young players that are X amount above everybody else and they’ll carry the puck and they’ll go through everybody and they’ll score. We don’t have any of that.”
Hornby says the only time he thinks about shortening his bench is when the state tournament comes around. This year, he hasn’t had to do so with solid depth.
And that depth was on display in the Bulldogs’ 5-4 double overtime win over Lyndon on Feb. 19 that clinched their trip to the finals. It was the second-line that pulled through with the game-winner.
Sienna Harris pulled the puck out of the corner and passed to her linemate Emmett McGunnigle who then fed the puck to Johanna Kissell who netted the difference-maker.
Northshire rounded out its regular season with a 5-4 loss to Rutland, who plays a division above the Bulldogs. Northshire has come a long way since its 17-goal loss back in November.
Hornby has been coaching within the program for the past 10 years. He’s seen how the talent rising through the youth level can have an instant impact at the high school ranks.
He coached his son Michael, the current Burr and Burton goalie, and the rest of the sophomore class that have already made a large impact on both the boys and girls programs at the high school level. Players such as Skylar Smith and Kaelin Downey on the girls team and Jack McCoy, Max Brownlee, Blake Bruce and Michael Hornby for the boys. Those standouts all played together during their youth hockey days, just like the current Northshire team is doing today.
Michael also plays a role on his dad’s coaching staff. He coaches his sister, Kate, who is Northshire’s goalie. The current ties to the BBA program don’t end there. Brooke Brownlee is one of the team’s top scorers and is Max’s cousin.
The Northshire players look destined to play a large role in the future of BBA hockey. But first, they have an 8 a.m. date with Woodstock at Memorial Sports Center in Middlebury for the state championship.
The Northshire 12U and 14U teams are also vying for a state championship this weekend and each have a trio of female players on their rosters.