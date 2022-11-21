NORWICH — The 2022 Vermont high school football season officially came to a close Sunday afternoon at Norwich University, with the North defeating the South 34-27 in a senior all-star game.
Burr and Burton running back Michael Crabtree scored a touchdown in the loss, as did Mount Anthony’s Ayman Naser.
Chad Gordon, a week and a day removed from winning the Division II state championship with MAU, coached the South.
It’s the 10th win for the North, who now trails the South (11) by one in the all-time series.