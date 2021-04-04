Montpelier — The Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports presents the Vermont Business Wellness Leader award annually to a Vermont business leader who goes beyond his/her occupational duties to foster wellbeing in the community.
This person leads by example with motivational role modeling and generous service to the community. This person exhibits strong leadership in sustaining a culture of wellbeing. This person’s zeal for worksite wellness raises the bar for other employers.
Nominations for the 2021 Vermont Business Wellness Leadership award are being sought. Please send your nominations by April 16. Your nomination letter should include the person’s name and title and a statement describing how the person demonstrates motivational role modeling, generous service to the community, strong leadership in sustaining a culture of wellbeing and a zeal for worksite wellness that other employers strive to emulate.
Ideally, the nominee should not do these things because it is their job to do so; Please also indicate how the nominee goes beyond occupational duties to foster wellbeing in the community.
This year, the winner will be announced as part of the larger May is Physical Fitness & Sports Month celebrations.
Past recipients have included:
Tom Clavelle, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Engelberth Construction
Don George, CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont
Win Smith, President of Sugarbush resort
Jill Berry Bowen, CEO of Northwestern Medical Center
Sean McMannon, Superintendent, Winooski School District
Michael Nobles, President & CEO, Union Mutual
Nominations should be submitted to:
Anna Grearson
Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports