MANCHESTER — Manchester Union Underground starter Will Addington was dealing on Thursday afternoon. The right-hander silenced the Bennington Post 13 bats, holding them to just two hits through five innings as Manchester mercy-ruled its fellow Southern League opponent 10-0 in American Legion baseball action.
Addington struck out four. The only blemish to his stat line was the five walks he issued, three of which coming in the first inning. He settled in nicely over the final four frames, and Manchester used a six-run fifth inning to close out the victory.
Matt Wasieleuski was on the hill for Post 13. He allowed a modest four runs through the first four innings, but Manchester’s bats got to him in the fifth, chasing him from the contest with one out. Brody Krawzyck got the ball in relief, allowing one run.
Tor Majorell had a game-high three RBIs from the nine-hole, while Griff Briggs drove in two himself.
Manchester improves to 8-1 on the season with a home doubleheader against White River Junction slated for today. The first game starts at noon.
Post 13 drops to 3-7 and also hosts a home doubleheader today, against Brattleboro Post 5 with the first pitch of game one scheduled for noon.