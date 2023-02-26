VERGENNES — On the quest to its 34th consecutive state championship, Mount Anthony wrestling rallied behind three words all winter: leave no doubt.
Following last year’s thrilling 5.5 point win over Spaulding at states – the program’s smallest margin of victory since 1991 – MAU entered the wrestling room motivated to show everyone throughout Vermont that it still has firm control over the rest of the state.
The Patriots accomplished that goal Saturday with a resounding 61.5 point victory over the competition at the state tournament held at Vergennes Union High School. MAU (219) finished well ahead of runner-up Colchester (157.5) and third place Otter Valley (145) to extend its national-record winning streak.
With the team title already in hand prior to the start of the championship bouts, MAU’s best wrestler made it immediately known there would be no let up. Aaron Johnson kicked off the action with a dominant victory over Randolph’s Simon Allen. It took the MAU 170 pounder just 42 seconds to secure a pin, sealing his first state championship win after a pair of heartbreaking losses on the same stage his freshman and junior seasons. As he reached for his anklet after the match, Johnson was overcome with emotion.
“It clicked … this was the moment, this was Vermont states, I was a champion,” Johnson said. “It kind of just rushed over me. All of the work I put in, all of the effort – I’ve come this far and got what I wanted. It’s amazing, it’s overwhelming.”
The MAU senior described the team as a family, and said they entered the tournament with a chip on their shoulder.
“Beginning of [Friday], we said this is our tournament, we’ve had it for 33 years, let’s leave nothing on the mat,” Johnson said. “We’re going to go out there and battle. Fight off your backs, fight for family. Once we figured it out we had [the state championship] locked in, it still was down to family. We fought for each other, we were there for each other.”
That all-in attitude was apparent, as MAU racked up points at every stage of the tournament. The Patriots held a 25-point lead over second place over Otter Valley at the conclusion of Friday’s bouts, and built that lead continuously throughout the day on Saturday. It was a total team effort to get MAU number 34 in a row.
MAU coach Frank Gaudette liked what he saw throughout the day on Saturday. He said the team “fed off of” the first bout of the day, with Aaron Collette battling Essex’s Finn McMahon at 106.
McMahon bested the MAU lightweight 6-5, but it was Collette’s effort that Gaudette believes set the tone for the Patriots.
“He didn’t win the match, but he gave it everything he had,” Gaudette said. “We never looked back after that.”
That energy was continuous. Asa Reis was locked into arguably the match of the entire tournament when he faced off against Otter Valley’s Caleb Whitney in the 138 semifinals.
Whitney scored a takedown with 1:11 remaining in round three to take his first lead of the match, 5-4. Reis was able to stand back up 8 seconds after going to the ground to even things back up. The score remained 5-5 as the clock struck zero, sending the bout into overtime with a spot in the championship match on the line.
Reis narrowly avoided takedown after takedown over the ensuing three rounds, sending the match into sudden victory. The MAU freshman rode it out on top, not allowing Whitney to escape, clinching his ticket into the championship.
MAU’s 120, Logan Davis, also found himself in a hectic semifinal bout. Middlebury’s Alex Sperry took a 2-0 lead into round two when Davis was able to escape from bottom position to cut his deficit in half. Then, the MAU junior secured a takedown of his own, and with just a single second left on the clock in the second round, got the pin to send him to the championship.
Gaudette called both wins “huge” for the Patriots, as they were a No. 3 seed upsetting a No. 2.
“That was a key moment for us,” Gaudette said. “We said as coaches we wanted to get five in the finals, and we needed those two to do it.”
MAU did get five into the finals, with Alex Perez (126) and Duncan Harrington (113) joining Reis, Davis and Johnson.
Davis had another thriller in his finals bout with two-time defending state champion Devan Hemingway of Mount Abraham. It was a scramble throughout, and though it featured no scoring in the first two rounds, it was an exciting and hard-fought battle. In round three, with Davis trying to ride out Hemingway and force overtime, the Mount Abe grappler secured a Peterson with 57 seconds remaining. That proved to be the difference-maker as Hemingway held on for the 2-0 victory.
Perez faced off against Fair Haven's Trey Lee, a familiar opponent, in his finals bout. The two 126-pounders traded wins this winter, and provided an entertaining match with the state title on the line.
Perez scored first, on a takedown midway through the first round. Lee was able to escape 24 seconds later, and the Fair Haven wrestler took his first lead in the closing seconds of the second with a takedown of his own, making it 3-2. Perez escaped before the round ended and round three began tied at 3.
Perez worked an escape with 57 seconds left to once again hold the lead, but Lee shot at his legs with 36 seconds left and scored a takedown, clinching the state title for the Fair Haven wrestler with a back-and-forth win.
Reis fell to Spaulding’s Elias Kalat 7-1 while Harrington lost his finals match to Colchester’s Cahota Lafond 6-0.
Despite having only one state champion, MAU found a way to dominate. Part of that is thanks to the work put in by MAU wrestlers in the consolation bracket.
“In wrestle backs, the kids came hard and wrestled right to the end,” Gaudette said.
James Murphy had to battle all the way through the closing seconds of his match against Randolph’s Rieley Lyford. The pair of 195-pounders were tied 2-2 heading into sudden victory, when Murphy forced a locking hands call that sealed his victory and sent him to the third-place match.
MAU placed 12 wrestlers in the 14 weight classes, including seven who punched their tickets to New England regionals with top-three finishes. Along with the five Patriots to make the finals, Shawn Gassaway (145) and Spencer Boucher (152) placed third, earning their spot at New England’s.
As MAU continued its dominance over Vermont, those in attendance Saturday night got a sneak peak into what makes the program a dynasty.
As is tradition, each team’s head coach was introduced and asked to line the mat prior to the start of the championship bouts. One by one, coaches from each competing school’s names were called and they began to form a single-file line. When Mount Anthony was introduced, not only was Gaudette’s name called, but also assistant coach Corey Greene.
Gaudette opted to share the recognition with the longtime assistant coach, who is a vital part of the Patriots' success. What led the Patriots coach to that decision?
“We’re one. There’s not one coach, we’re all together,” Gaudette said. “I think that’s what makes things so good here, we’re all one unit.”
MAU wrestling truly is a family, one that’s DNA is rooted in winning.