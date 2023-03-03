DORSET — Long Trail looked the part of the top team in Division IV boys basketball during Friday night’s 64-37 quarterfinal win over No. 8 Arlington.
The Mountain Lions played nearly perfect basketball in the second quarter –outscoring the Eagles 25-4 –and used that effort to punch their ticket to the semifinals for the second straight winter.
Entering the second with a 13-5 lead LTS began to lock in defensively, keeping Arlington off the scoreboard for the first six minutes of the quarter.
“We tried to put as much pressure as we can, especially on their ball handlers,” said LTS coach Rob Leary.
On the opposite end of the court, four different Mountain Lions put the ball in the basket as LTS mounted a 16-0 run to build an insurmountable 29-5 advantage.
The run started with a pair of Jacob Leary free throws and continued with some defense turned into offense. Ty Dickerson swiped the ball away for one of his eight steals on the night on the following possession, which turned into a Luca Goff and-one layup in transition. J.D. Redding then converted a fast break layup as LTS continued to push the pace. The Mountain Lions scored 20 fast-break points on the night.
“We love to run the ball,” Leary said. “The more shots we put up, the more chances we’re going to score.
Aidan Tarbell, coming off 11 made 3-pointers in LTS’ 97-53 win over Sharon Academy on Wednesday, tickled the twine from deep at the 4:40 mark of the quarter to extend the lead to 23-5.
The Mountain Lions continued to hit from beyond the arc, as Redding and Goff splashed in makes to build LTS’ lead to 29-5.
Arlington senior Cooper Jennings halted the run momentarily with his put-back and-one basket at the 2:01 mark. He converted the free throw, but the Mountain Lions weren’t done building its lead.
At its best, Long Trail can beat you in a multitude of ways. Not only can it score in transition and make jumpers, but its able to beat you down low, namely with talented senior Jack Dickerson. The Dorset school was at its best in the second quarter Friday night.
Jack Dickerson, who controlled the first quarter from the low post, scored on the block six seconds after Jennings' make for two of his game-high 19 points. He played a bit of bully ball throughout, grabbing 12 rebounds for a dominant double-double.
After Arlington's Cameron Clark went 1-for-2 from the free throw line with 12.6 seconds left in the quarter, LTS put its finishing touch on the quarter with a step-back buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Ty Dickerson.
"I think it took us a little while to get our emotions under check," said Arlington coach Eric Greene. "Credit them, they're big, they're tall, they're lengthy, they shot the ball exceptionally well in the second quarter and we gave them too many possessions."
The Eagles scrapped over the final two quarters of its season, specifically Jennings. The senior forward scored nine of his 12 points in the second half, helping the Eagles outscore the Mountain Lions 28-26 over the final 16 minutes.
Greene said the team will miss all three seniors: Jennings, Joe McCray and Hunter Hill-McDermott.
"Couldn't have asked for a better group of seniors my first year," he said. "They laid the foundation for what we're trying to build here. They did everything the right way and we'll miss them a lot."
Arlington's Clark also found his touch late, scoring 10 of his 11 points in the second half. Arlington's coach believes the Eagles guard could be "a special player."
Greene is optimistic with where the program is headed. Clark started as a sophomore and the Eagles’ also started freshman Ethan Pickering at point guard all year long. Both should factor in as key pieces moving forward.
The Arlington coach wants the returning players to remember the feelings from Friday night to motivate them moving forward.
"Let's do what we have to do to not find ourselves feeling like this again next year," he said.
Long Trail is back in Barre Auditorium for the second straight season, and its looking for a better outcome than last year’s 47-45 loss to White River Valley on this same stage.
“We’re disappointed with where we ended up,” Leary said. “We’re hungry to get back there and we’re hungry to decorate this gym a little bit … We did get a banner last year, but not the [championship] one we wanted.”
LTS advances to play Mid Vermont Christian in the semifinals Monday at 6:30 p.m. In their lone regular season meeting on Jan. 7, the Mountain Lions beat the Eagles 54-48 in Hartford.