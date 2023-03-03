Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a wintry mix late. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a wintry mix late. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.