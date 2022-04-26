The Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Wildcats came out on top in Tuesday's matchup of merged boys lacrosse high school teams, defeating Schenectady/Mohonasen 16-4.
It was a total team effort, with nine different Wildcats tallying goals including defensive captain Bryan Mackey with his first goal of the season. Dylan Ryan also registered his first career varsity goal.
Brady Mann and Noah Abbott led the Wildcats with three goals each. Mann also played the role of facilitator, assisting on five more Wildcat goals.
Sammy Fauler, Jack Cavanaugh and Alex Bassey pitched in with two goals each while Mike Fratello and Ty Roadcap rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.
The Wildcats return to the field Thursday at Catholic Central.