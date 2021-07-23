The Bennington 10 and under all-star team lost its first contest of district play by a single run. They flipped the script in the following game, pulling out a close victory and that seemed to give them momentum for the remainder of the five-game series against Brattleboro, closing it out with large victories in games three and four to take the series three games to one.
That series victory punched their ticket to the state tournament, where they begin play Saturday morning.
Bennington manager John Burnell said once his team settles into games, they do well. It’s controlling the nerves early on that can sometimes get them into trouble.
“The kids were nervous (the first game). They show it mostly in the first couple of innings, but then once we settle in and get them to calm down just play baseball and have fun, they do well,” Burnell said. “The biggest thing is getting them out of that snap.”
The Bennington skipper said he’s noticed his team feels more comfortable when they get to bat first.
“They love to bat first, get some runs on the board and then they just calm down,” Burnell said. “They relax, it makes a big difference.”
Bennington has shown the ability to come back from big deficits - they trailed 11-0 in a district game against Brattleboro before fighting back for the 14-12 win - but they definitely prefer to be the ones putting the runs on the board early.
With no 2020 season owing to COVID-19, a lot of these players have graduated from coach-pitch leagues to where they are now, with just one town Little League season inbetween. That has made it difficult for the players.
“Coach pitch to kid pitch is a huge step,” Burnell said. “Missing a whole year of baseball really put us in a bind, but you know the kids all came together to work hard and we just move on.”
It’s also created a longer learning curve for the coaching staff to figure out how to adjust lineups accordingly. They’ve started to find a recipe of success with their lineup and pitching combinations through the four games they faced off against Brattleboro.
Healing into the state tournament, Burnell and his staff are much more confident with making lineup decisions.
“We're much more organized now,” he said. “It's much easier because now we found out the combos and pitchers that work the best together to get a win. It's huge.”