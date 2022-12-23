NORDIC STATES 2022 (copy)

PERU — Mount Anthony Nordic started its winter off with a win for the boys and a second-place finish for the girls team Thursday afternoon at Wild Wings.

In his first official race with the Patriots, Luke Rizio grabbed the win with a time of 11 minutes and 40 seconds, more than a full-minute faster than second-place finisher James Underwood of Woodstock.

Finn Payne (12:58), Riley Thurber (13:05) and Peter McKenna (13:06) finished fourth-sixth, respectively as MAU finished with 18 team points. That showing was enough for a comfortable 19-point victory over Woodstock.

Silas Rella-Neill finished less than a second out of scoring position for the Patriots, also posting a time of 13:06 and placing seventh overall. Collin Bevin rounded out MAU skiers inside the top-10, placing 10th and crossing the finish line in 13:35.

The MAU girls took second, finishing with 32 points. Middlebury’s Beth McIntosh captured the individual win with her time of 14:24, also pushing the Tigers to the win with their 15 team points.

Another Patriot competing in their first race shined, as freshman Tanis White took second overall at 14:39, pacing MAU.

Eden White (15:26) finished fifth overall, while Roey Rella-Neill (16:59) placed ninth. Rounding out the Patriots scorers was Elyse Altand (18:56) in 18th.

Patriots coach Rob Short was happy with how his teams began their seasons Thursday.

“Great showing and grouping on a narrow course with spring-like snow,” he said.

The Patriots return to competition Jan. 3 at Mount Top.

