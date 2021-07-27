MANCHESTER - Manchester Union Underground has been solid in its inaugural American Legion season this summer, earning the No. 2 seed in the Southern Division after boasting an 11-7 record.
A balanced lineup offensively and a couple go-to arms on the mound has placed Manchester into the playoffs.
Max Brownlee, a rising sophomore at Burr and Burton, has been at the front of the rotation for Manchester all season long.
Brownlee got things started in a big way for Manchester, pitching a complete game shutout against Bennington Post 13 in the team's first-ever game on June 19.
Manchester skipper Eddie Lewicki had this to say after Brownlee's performance on opening day.
“Max has been that way all year for us for high school,” said Manchester coach Eddie Lewicki. “Not that he’s not overpowering but he doesn’t throw as hard as some guys; he just throws strikes with all three pitches. He did a good job today.”
Lewicki clearly trusts Brownlee's pitching ability, and for good reason; he followed up that performance with yet another complete game shutout in his next outing, a 4-0 win over Lakes Region on June 24.
Brownlee pitched a total of 28 innings in six appearances for Manchester, allowing just six earned runs - good for a sub-two ERA. The right hander allowed more than one run in just one appearance, Manchester's 6-5 win over Hartford on July 7. In that contest, Brownlee pitched three and two third innings, surrendering four earned runs.
Joey McCoy has been another consistent arm for Lewicki. McCoy totaled 31 and one third innings in eight mound appearances throughout Manchester's 18-game season. McCoy surrendered just 10 earned runs (2.87 ERA) and struck out 31 batters throughout the season.
Will Addington leads the team in hits with 22, and has been consistent from the plate all season long. Addington was unstoppable in Manchester's win over Hartford on June 26, registering four hits in as many at bats and driving in six runs himself as Manchester cruised to an 11-2 win.
A good leadoff batter is asked to get on base. Coleman Reece has done just that at the top of the order for Manchester. Reece accumulated 19 hits on the season and drew a handful more walks, reaching base often and setting Manchester up for success offensively.
After a slow start, Sam Steinman finished the season on a tear offensively. Over Manchester's final 13 games, Steinman compiled 17 hits and drove in 16 runs as he turned into one of Manchester's biggest threats with the bat in his hands.
One area of concern for Manchester is its defense. Even in its wins, Manchester has often had to overcome some defensive mistakes. As a team, they committed a staggering 46 errors. They committed seven errors in two separate losses. As the talent level increases come tournament time, it will be vital for Manchester to shore up its defensive woes.
Lewicki addressed the defensive struggles after Manchester's 9-2 loss to Post 13 on June 29, a game in which Manchester committed two errors and its defense played themselves out of contention.
"Our season is the story of two games: either we play great defensively and we win, or we do stuff like that and you don’t give yourself even a chance to be in the game,” Lewicki said.
They've shown the ability to play error-free baseball, doing so three times - all resulting in Manchester wins, including the final two games of the regular season.
They will host the No. 3 seed from the Northern Division, Franklin County Post 1 (11-7) in the opening round on Wednesday at 5 p.m. That contest was originally slated for Tuesday night, though the game was postponed due to the possibility of thunder storms.