BENNINGTON —The commencement of Mount Anthony's title defense took place Monday morning as football practices kicked off across the state.
The 2022 Division II champions wasted no time attacking the day, getting things started shortly after 8 a.m. and practicing for three hours. Head coach Chad Gordon’s day began even earlier, rising well before the sun at 4:45 in the morning.
The 2023 season promises to bring its challenges for the Patriots, namely a move from Division II to Division I – part of a larger statewide realignment.
The senior-led championship roster from a year ago has been replaced with a junior-heavy team this fall. MAU is returning just two starters in lineman Riley Britch and receiver and defensive back Carter Thompson.
Tanner Bushee was slated to return for his senior year as MAU’s signal caller, but has transferred to play for Phillip O’Berry Academy of Technology in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bushee’s departure leaves a competition for the starting quarterback role, one of 20 open starting positions the Patriots will need to fill before their season at Moriah, New York, Central High School Sept. 1.
“I’m almost a little bit more excited this year because of the unknowns,” Gordon said.
As for the change in divisions, Gordon said the Patriots belong in Division I based on the size of Mount Anthony and the recent success within the program.
“Can we be competitive? Absolutely,” he said.
To prepare for the jump to Division I, the Patriots are testing themselves in scrimmages against formidable opponents this preseason. First up is an Aug. 22 trip to visit a Monadnock, New Hampshire team coming off an 8-1 season last fall. Then, on Aug. 26, MAU will take on some of the bigger high school teams in Western Massachusetts in a quad-scrimmage with Taconic, Wahconah and Lee.
Thompson, who will serve as MAU’s number one receiver, has one thing on his mind heading into 2023.
“Defend that championship,” he said. “Obviously we’re young, but we’ve got a lot of juniors. These guys work hard. I think this is one of the hardest working groups I’ve been with.”
Monday marked the beginning of what MAU hopes is another three month journey ending in a championship game appearance. While the Patriots won't be in full pads until Thursday, Gordon was happy with the energy and pace the team brought on day one.
“It (was) a better first practice today than we had last year,” he said.