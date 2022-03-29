ARLINGTON - The Arlington baseball team was thrusted indoors for its practice on Tuesday, as Vermont’s continuous cold weather has hindered them from hitting the diamond with the calendar approaching April.
Although an indoor baseball practice always comes with a couple limitations, the team looked locked in for the start of the season.
This season the Eagles bring in 22 young men and a brand new head coach. Alex Borsari will be managing the Arlington baseball program this season and is very eager and excited to get started.
Borsari is confident in this year’s group and didn’t hold back with high expectations for the season.
“I think a winning season is expected and I think a run into the playoffs will be very well welcomed.”
Baseball has a lot of integral parts to the game and none more important than hitting and pitching. Coach Borsari seemed to be pleased with what he’s seen from both in spring training.
“Hitting, I think, is just going to be the strong suit. I feel like with any winning team you have to be able to hit.”
Borsari said that he thinks the pitching this year is going to be, “Really good. We have a lot of pitchers, some returning from last year and some new ones that decided they wanted to try out this year and they’re doing really well so far. I’m seeing some new kids get up there and it just looks natural.”
The team seems to be meshing seamlessly as senior leadership guides them in the right direction.
“Right now we have quite a few seniors really stepping up. It’ll be interesting to see in the next few weeks who really does.”
With a captain spot or two hanging in the balance, Arlington is finalizing its identity ahead of its season opener.
Borsari had two words to describe how the first two week have gone for him and his team: blown away.
“I’m blown away with them. I’m blown away with how many kids have said ‘I haven’t played in a while but I will try it out’ and they’re doing a good job. Pitching I’ve been especially blown away with. So really blown away.”
If Borsari can stay as blown away with his team as he is right now, a successful winning season will surely manifest itself for the Arlington Eagles.