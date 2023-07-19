MAU soccer vs Bratt 9/17/2022 John James final

Mount Anthony's Silas Rella-Neill (left, 13) and Brattleboro's Ozzie Hendrick battle for the soccer ball during a Sept. 17, 2022 match at Mount Anthony. Rella-Neill represented Team Vermont in this weekend's Twin State soccer game against New Hampshire.

 Banner file photo
HANOVER, N.H. — New Hampshire won both Lions Twin State Soccer Cup games over the weekend at Hanover High School.

The New Hampshire girls defeated Vermont 5-2, scoring four second half goals. Twin sisters Isabelle and Sophia Keogh combined to score all five goals for New Hampshire in the win.

Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle and Spaulding’s Sage MacAuley recorded goals for Vermont, and Towle also added an assist.

New Hampshire has come out on top in the majority of the contests between the two states, with a record of 21-14-5 on the girls side.

The New Hampshire boys picked up the 3-2 win over Vermont and now have a slim lead in the series with a record of 20-18-10, according to previous reports.

