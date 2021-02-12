DORSET -- With a brand new program, a new coach and 16 players on the roster -- including 10 freshman -- things are going to be unpredictable for Long Trail girls basketball coach Sean Dillon this season.
Amid all of that and the pandemic, and it will prove to be a challenge that Dillon said he is ready for.
"There's been a lot of interruptions, the late start, but of course, everyone's health and well-being is most important," Dillon said. "But it will be nice to have a benchmark starting [tonight]."
Long Trail opens its inaugural varsity girls basketball season against Arlington after two JV seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Dillon has a big roster, 16 players in all, with 10 freshmen. But he's very pleased with the level of interest.
"It is a lot, but it's a good problem to have," Dillon said on Wednesday. "I still haven't figured out exactly how it's going to shake out, but everyone has been working hard."
Dillon has four seniors, all of whom have played with the team in its JV configuration.
One of those seniors is Molly Sanderson, who has been an all-state soccer player for the Mountain Lions.
"Molly's athleticism goes from soccer to basketball," Dillon said. "She's a hard worker and a pleasure to have on the team."
Another senior is Charleigh Tifft, and Dillon said she's likely to be one to watch out for as the season begins.
"She brings a lot to the table and she's a really good basketball player," Dillon said. "She has good vision on the court and can create space for herself and get to the hoop using both her left and right hands."
But the big number is 10, the number of ninth graders for Dillon's Mountain Lions.
"It's a pleasure to have that many come out for the program and it's good to have that kind of dedication level," Dillon said.
A pair of freshmen that could have an impact right away include Camilla Marcy and Molly Luikart.
"Camilla's a real good basketball player already and she's not intimidated by anyone," Dillon said. "She gets after it on offense and defense. Molly is also really good, especially in our transition game. A lot of the [freshmen] will get in and contribute."
Dillon doesn't have a specific goal for the season, that he plans to take each game individually and see what happens.
"I had a team meeting the other day and a goal for us is to start building a competitive program, work as hard as we can and work on fundamentals, and build a base for this program," Dillon said.
After tonight's game, Long Trail will travel to Proctor on Tuesday night.
Roster: Charleigh Tifft, Audra Marcus, Abby Mega-Coombs, Molly Sanderson, Anna Mathewson, Nadia Tarbell, Camilla Marcy, Alanah Walsh, Maddie Distasio, Meara Morgan, Molly Luikart, Aubrey Lanning, Grace Covino, Brianna Mackenzie, Kieren Giejda, Megan Marsan.