Bill Muench is the new boys basketball coach for the Bulldogs, taking over for a team that went 9-13 last season.
Muench most recently worked as an assistant coach for the BBA girls, and has coached on and off at Burr and Burton since the early 1990s
The BBA coach doesn’t see one player taking over the team, but instead will be looking for team-wide contributions to be successful when BBA tips off its season later this week.
“The nice part about this team is we really do go about 10 deep as far as subbing,” Muench said. “We're not working this team around one particular person.”
Many of those players are guards. This year’s BBA squad doesn’t offer much height. Trevor Greene is BBA’s tallest player, but even he plays more like a wing than a traditional big man according to Muench.
“He also shoots the three ball well,” Muench said. “He's more of a swing-man, he would be a swing-man on most teams.”
Along with Greene, Muench is looking for his three captains: Brandon Burns, Matthew Carrara and Madox Mathews to help lead the Bulldogs. Aldenio Garwood will also play a crucial role in BBA’s success.
‘Every other team we play is going to be bigger than we are, but we're in good shape and we're fast and we're going to be tough to hang with,” Muench said.
Any time a basketball team is in better shape than their competitors, it’s an advantage, especially late in games. With masks being worn on the court this season, that advantage may be even greater this season.
Along with Greene, Muench is looking for his three captains: Brandon Burns, Matthew Carrara and Madox Mathews to help lead the Bulldogs. Aldenio Garwood will also play a crucial role in BBA’s success.
With 14 players on the roster and Muench expecting to sub often, the leader of the team could change game by game.
ROSTER:
Brandon Burns, Matthew Carrara, Madox Mathews , Andrew Campbell, Aldenio Garwood, Trevor Greene, Dustin Joseph, Sean Lam, William Morell, Jack Morrison, Christopher Ott, Michael Scheps, Nathan Smilko, Demarco Wade