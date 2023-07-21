WEST LEBANON, N.Y. — Jaden Pierce isn’t old enough to legally get his driver’s license, yet he’s already spent nearly half his life behind the wheel. The 15 year-old White Creek resident is a race car driver, and his most recent outcome – a wire-to-wire victory at Lebanon Valley Motor Speedway’s Kart Track July 15 in the slingshot all star division – proves he’s got what it takes to compete in the sport for years to come.
Jaden’s individual racing journey began seven years ago, starting with go karts. Less than two weeks after his first time behind the wheel, he had his own car. He hasn’t looked back since.
Jaden loves to go fast, and he did just that July 15 at Lebanon Valley Motor Speedway’s Kart Track, grabbing the checkered flag for his first career win in the slingshot all-star division in a dominant showing.
He won the 20-lap qualifying race and parlayed that with a wire-to-wire victory from the pole position in the 25-lap main event, touching speeds of 80 miles per hour along the way.
The teenager was the youngest of the six drivers on the track last weekend, but he proved to everyone in attendance – including himself –that he belongs out there. The victory solidified that belief.
“I know that I can beat people who have done it longer,” Jaden said.
The success isn’t necessarily new for Jaden, who finished inside the top 10 in the junior division world championships last year. Nor is it unfamiliar to the Pierce family, who have a storied history when it comes to racing at Lebanon Valley.
Jaden’s grandfather Edmund “Peanut” Pierce is a member of both the New York State Stock Car Association and the Lebanon Valley Hall of Fame. He won the Sportsman Track Championship in 2012. Jaden’s dad, Chad, was the driver during that championship season.
Jaden grew up watching his father race at Lebanon Valley. Now, the roles have reversed. Chad stopped racing to help his son pursue the sport.
“It’s exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time,” Chad said. “I (raced) for 15 years, but now on the sidelines watching, it’s a whole different experience. But he’s definitely proven as he’s grown that he’s capable of doing it, he’s done a really good job.”
The father and son work on the car together at Jaden’s grandmother’s house in Pownal. Ahead of last weekend’s race, they decided to put an extra gear in.
“I’ve been a little hesitant, I didn’t want too much gear where it’s kind of hard to handle the car,” Chad said. “The more I got thinking about it, he’s capable and I’m actually hurting him a little bit.”
Jaden’s proven he can race against, and beat, adults on the track. His dad believes he’ll collect more checkered flags in the near future.
“I never thought he could have won in his first season,” Chad said. “I have a feeling he might actually get a couple more with the way he’s driving – he’s doing an unbelievable job.”
