BENNINGTON — Bennington native Peter Graves, a long-time announcer of Nordic and Alpine skiing around the world, will be inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021.
Graves is part of an eight-person group being recognized in the class, including resort and snow-making icon, Herman Dupre’, plastic boot inventor and ski gear legend Sven Coomer, ballet skiing protégé and freestyle skiing legend Alan Schoenberger, retail geniuses and skiing Olympian family and brand leaders Renie and Dave Gorsuch, ski movie star and back country guru Mike Hattrup, extreme and big mountain touring pro Jan Reynolds, and finally James Bond skiing stunt double and Bogner Fire and Ice star John Eaves.
Graves has been an sportscaster and a public address announcer at 12 Olympic Games, including the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea and the recent Tokyo 2021 Summer Games in Japan.
Known as the “Voice” for many sports, including 11 Olympic Games, Graves’ work has earned him an outstanding reputation in the skiing world. Graves become synonymous as the voice of Nordic skiing at U.S. World Cup events and the international American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race from 1977 to 1985.
Graves’ Olympic career started at the 1980 Games in Lake Placid, working for ABC Sports as a cross-country skiing analyst. After that, he was hired by ESPN, serving as a host and color commentator for both skiing and cycling competitions. More recently, he was working for the Outdoor Life Network and NBC Universal Sports until 2010.
He was the lead PA announcer for the Alpine ski events at Pyeongchang at the 2018 Winter Games.
The newly named members are behind two other Hall of Fame classes currently waiting to be inducted due to the halting of physical events as a result of the pandemic. This class will be inducted alongside next year’s Class of 2022 at a combination of two inductions; one in the east and one at Big Sky Resort in Montana in the spring of 2023.
"This is another incredible class of well-deserving stars who have committed their lives and careers to the betterment of skiing and snowboarding in America. We are working hard to be prepared for another induction once live events are possible and safe again," said David Ingemie, the board chairman of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.
The annual induction honors not only athletes, but industry icons, innovators and inventors with lifelong national and international achievements in all facets of snowsports. The Hall manages an annually revolving nomination list of over 70 game-changing contenders vying for Hall of Fame status each year. Over 300 people vote in the election each year from all corners of the country and all genres of snow sport with representation from many industry boards and organizations, Hall alumni, regional media and other industry historians. A full list of affiliate organizations involved and full details on the entire process can be found at https://skihall.com/current-election/.
Future event details will be available at www.skihall.com when dates and locations are decided.