DORSET - The Long Trail girls basketball team is young this year. Looking at Friday’s matchup against West Rutland - considered to be one of the better Division IV teams in the state - the Mountain Lions were heavy underdogs.
LTS battled for all 32 minutes, showing great energy in the 51-28 defeat.
Heading into the final quarter down 45-19, LTS played its strongest quarter of the match, out scoring WR 9-6 in the final 8 minutes of action.
A pair of Molly Sanderson 3-pointers gave the Mountain Lions a confidence boost late. Sanderson co-led the team with nine points, all her points came from behind the arc.
Charleigh Tifft also scored nine for LTS, including. Six of Tifft’s points came in the third quarter, where she constantly looked to drive the ball into the paint.
Peyton Guay caused problems for LTS defensively. The WR guard scored 19 points overall, with 14 of those coming in the first half. Guay paced her team to a 33-11 lead by halftime.
LTS coach Sean Dillon was happy with the effort the Mountain Lions showed on Friday.
“We might not have the cohesiveness of that West Rutland team, but we can still work,” Dillon said. “And they did. I’m really proud of them.”
Dillon sees West Rutland as the perfect example of what LTS is trying to build with its first-year varsity program.
“I told them before the game, ‘we have big goals for our program, where we want to get to is exactly where West Rutland is right now. Let’s see how we stack up,’” Dillon said.