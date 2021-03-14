DORSET — Sitting at 1-6 heading into its season finale on Friday night, the Long Trail boys basketball team had a goal — to play its most complete game of basketball all season.
Despite falling to Leland and Gray 66-65, the Mountain Lions certainly did, posting a season high in points.
Long Trail’s core players are young, mostly freshman and sophomores. The Mountain Lions hadn’t been put in a situation where it was a one-possession game for the majority of the fourth quarter.
A couple failed inbound passes proved to be the difference, but LTS flashed its potential in what would ultimately be its final quarter of the season.
The Mountain Lions — trailing 49-41 entering the fourth — caught fire from three-point land, hitting six.
Freshman JD Redding got the party started. Leland and Gray was called for a travel on the following possession. Then it was newcomer Thomas Koc — a transfer from Poland — who drove the center of the lane and making a contested lay up. After a L&G bucket, Redding splashed another from deep on the left side of the court, tying things at 51-51.
The 7-2 run in less than 90 seconds forced the visitors to burn a timeout, trying to slow the Mountain Lions’ momentum.
It was a back-and fifth battle for the last 6:35. The team’s traded threes as Aidan Tarbell also got hot late, hitting a couple from downtown.
Tarbell’s three with 5:37 gave the Mountain Lions the lead. Leland and Gray would grab it back with until a clutch three from Redding with 1:36 left.
Redding was the beneficiary of good ball movement, and was given a couple seconds to collect himself before swishing it, once again putting LRS ahead 65-64.
A bounce pass from the elbow on a back door cut resulted in an open Leland and Gray lay-up with just nine seconds left. That score would prove to be the game-winner.
It was senior night and the Mountain Lions honored Soren Ericksen prior to tip off.
He drew the start in his last career game, scoring on a post touch in the second quarter.
LTS coach Mike Olson praised Ericksen’s character.
“He’s a scholar, an accomplished artist, and an athlete,” Olson said. “He’s just a winning person.”
Despite the tough loss, Olson liked what he saw as his team battled.
“We’re trying to change the culture,” Olson said. “It’s baby steps, but I think we’re making progress.”