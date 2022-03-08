DORSET — The Long Trail boys basketball program has reached new heights this winter, earning a bid in the Division IV semifinals and a trip to Barre Auditorium for the first time in school history.
The Mountain Lions finished the regular season 19-1 locking up the No. 2 seed in the division, their only loss coming against Division III Green Mountain on Jan. 12. Now they turn their attention to White River Valley, who they defeated on Feb. 19 34-31 in a defensive battle.
A big part of Long Trail’s success is its sound defense, and junior forward Luca Goff is the leader on that side of the floor. Goff is often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best player, he brings the intensity needed to be a lockdown-defender. The junior has good hops and is able to challenge players at the rim, but is also quick enough to stay in front of guards trying to generate separation off the dribble.
Goff missed the contest against White River Valley. He’ll likely be tasked with guarding Dominic Craven, a guard who averages more than 20 points per contest.
It’s been quite the turnaround for Long Trail, who went 1-7 in a shortened 2020-2021 regular season and opted-out of the playoff tournament. Goff was there for the lows and is happy his team is creating a new narrative for Long Trail basketball.
“It's really important to the school, because it's never been done before,” Goff said. “We've been working hard all season so I think we're just ready to give it all we have. It should be fun.”
While Goff is the anchor defensively, senior point guard Tomasz Koc is the driving force of the Mountain Lions’ offensive game plan.
Koc, from Poland, has a European flair to his style of play. He’s able to create space for his own shot but is just as likely to make the right read and dish it to an open teammate.
His handles allow him to create plays that not many around the state, regardless of division, are able to generate. He has a smooth jumper; look no further than his 80 makes from downtown in the regular season. Put that all together and it’s no wonder why he averaged north of 20 points per game this season, leading the charge offensively for Long Trail.
In the eyes of coach Mike Olson, this is right where the Mountain Lions should be. He envisioned his team reaching this stage early on in the preseason. He knew he had the size and defensive talent to compete. Pairing that with Koc’s ability to control the game at point, you have a recipe for success out of the gate.
Olson’s message to his guys leading up to the semifinal contest against White River Valley is to stay the course.
“We're right on schedule,” Olson said. “Let's not get off schedule.”
There have been players that grew into expanded roles during Long Trail’s remarkable run.
When defenses have focused on eliminating Koc’s offense, freshman Jack Dickerson has slid into that role very nicely. Dickerson isn’t afraid to drive into the line and either finish at the rim or kick it out for an open look. If you leave him alone on the perimeter, he’ll make you pay.
“He really has a chance to become a very special player,” said Olson. “He’s pretty gifted for his age.”
The big-man tandem of Jacob Leary and Patryk Lukaszewski has caused opponents fits all year long. It’s rare for a Division IV team to possess as much size as the Mountain Lions do, and they use it to their advantage.
Lukaszewski stretches defenses with his soft touch on his jumper. If you try and put a smaller defender on him, he’ll make you pay on the block. Add in Ty Dickerson and JD Redding to the mix and Long Trail’s size is unmatched.
Olson knows nothing will come easy on Wednesday, but is confident that the Mountain Lions have what it takes to advance to the championship game for the first time in program history.
“I think we have enough to play Saturday. And I can feel confident in saying that ... we’ll have to play well, but we have enough to play Saturday.”
Time will tell. Tip off at Barre Auditorium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.